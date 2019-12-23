The Michigan Values Life coalition submitted 379.418 signatures to ban dismemberment abortions in Michigan.
The signatures were submitted to the Michigan Bureau of Elections on Monday, Dec. 23.
“This is a wonderful Christmas present to the unborn. Michigan values life, and it’s time for an end to these violent late-term dismemberment abortions,” said Barbara Listing, president of Right to Life Michigan.
The legal signature requirement for citizen-initiated legislation in Michigan is 340,047. This number is based on the total votes for governor in the previous election.
“Our committed all-volunteer force preserved through significant obstacles that kept being put in their path this year. We’ve received more than 400,000 signatures, but after thorough checking, we’ve whittled it down to our final total of valid signatures,” Listings said.
The group said that the change in the petition law in 2018 required a change in their time-tested validation process. Each petition received has been checked at least four times.
“We set a state record for the highest signature validity rate with our 2004 petition drive to ban partial-birth abortions. We hope our dismemberment ban meets or exceeds that validity rate of 97 percent,” Listing said.
They said it will take several weeks for the Bureau of Elections to determine the validity of the submitted signatures, and once enough signatures are confirmed the legislation will be sent to the Michigan Legislature.
The Legislature will have 40 days to consider the ban which can become law with the governor’s signature if they receive the majority of the votes. Initiated legislation that isn’t passed into law is placed on the general election ballot for a public vote.
“The 379,418 people who signed their names on this life-saving dismemberment ban should be confident that our profile majorities in the Michigan Legislature will pass the bill again, just like they did back in May,” Listing said.
The group said the dismemberment abortion procedure is the most frequently used late-term abortion procedure. They said the procedure works exactly as it sounds.
In 2018, there were 1,908 dismemberment abortions in Michigan reported to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The dismemberment ban bill includes an exception if the mother’s life is in danger.
