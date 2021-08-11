Saginaw County public health leaders announced in their weekly Facebook live Wednesday the recent rise in new confirmed COVID-19 cases has slowed in the last week.
A change from late July when the county joined a growing list of communities with rising numbers of new cases triggering the return of mask recommendations.
“We can sort of jump in preemptively and say okay what strategies can we put in place so that we don't get back up to that level. Really that's the goal,” said Christina Harrington, Saginaw County Health Officer.
The CDC and local health experts recommended Saginaw County residents including the vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors in public. Despite overcrowded southern state hospitals, the Great Lakes Bay Region hospitals where vaccination rates are higher are admitting fewer patients who receive treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms.
The experts strongly suggest getting COVID-19 vaccinations.
“And we know with vaccinations, obviously that's helped to keep our numbers down and in fact comparing last year June and July to this year June and July our numbers and rates have been much lower in terms of positivity and cases per million,” Harrington said.
The medical group also combating vaccine misinformation running rampant.
“There’s no metal, there's no graphite, there's no chip,” said Delicia Pruitt, medical director.
“It does not stay in one's body forever. I've heard this over and over again, even from a physician friend of mine. And I had to educate them that's not the case. It gets broken down right away,” said Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist with CMU Health.
The number of vaccine-eligible, achieving full vaccination in Saginaw County, Increased by less than 1 percentage point since crossing 50 percent in mid-July. Health care agencies and community groups are planning a campaign to get that number higher.
