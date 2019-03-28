Dei’on Wright has been in the fight of his life ever since he was born.
A child that wasn’t given great odds when it was discovered that he had a kidney tumor just five months into his life.
“They said they had to do emergency surgery on him right then and there. It was a 50-50 chance that he would live after the surgery. He was weighing 12-pounds and the tumor was seven pounds. They said if the tumor would have busted, he would have died,” said Maurice Wright, Dei’on’s father.
Dei’on not only knocked the tumor out, but he has been living a cancer-free life for the past 11 years.
Recently he laced up the gloves and was given a surprise boxing lesson by the undefeated junior middleweight Joey Spencer.
“I learned a lot. I learned how to throw a hook. I learned how to throw a jab. And I learned how to throw a right-hand and a left-hand hook,” Dei’on explained.
Joey not only gave Dei’on a few pointers, but also surprised him and his father by announcing that he will fly them both to Minneapolis next month to be in his corner for his next fight.
“Unthinkable to imagine a young kid going through something like that. If I can bless the family, him and his dad, by taking them on a trip and letting him watch my fight. And teach him a few things, I’m more than happy to do that, and honored too,” Joey explained.
“I think it is wonderful, it is great, you know. It is great for both of us. For me, and my son and Joey,” Maurice said.
“He is a survivor, but there are still a lot of kids in the fight. And we just want to raise awareness and people really need to recognize and count their blessings because there is a lot of kids out there and a lot of people out there that are fighting for their lives every day,” Joey said.
After the boxing lesson, both Joey and Dei’on took a trip to Hurley Medical Center and the Children’s Miracle Network.
Joey’s next fight will be on April 13.
