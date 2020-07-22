As Saginaw County sees more cases of COVID-19, health officials are having a hard time with contact tracing because people don’t want to get in trouble.
"Our numbers did jump quite a bit."
Christina Harrington, a health officer from the Saginaw County Health Department is talking about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
"Last week we 86 new cases. The two weeks prior to that we were in the mid-twenties,” Harrington said. “So, that's really a threefold increase in just one week. So that is a little bit alarming for us."
Wednesday she was part of a virtual update providing residents with information about the latest trends of COVID-19 in the community.
Harrington said the 20-29-year-old age group had the highest percentage of cases in the county.
She told us contact tracers have had trouble working some young people because they're worried about getting in trouble.
Harrington wants them to know the health department isn't out to find people who violate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
"We are trying to limit the spread of disease,” she said. “So that means we're really focused on knowing if you were at this party who was there? How many people were there? Who was in direct contact with you if you're the confirmed case? It's important because those folks need to stay home for 14 days and self-quarantine."
Harrington wants the public to know if you get a call from the health department it's because you were believed to be in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Meaning that you were within six feet of that person for at least fifteen minutes.
If this could be you Harrington wants you to do your part to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.
"Even if you are asymptomatic, if you've been exposed and you're not self-quarantining, you are running the risk of further exposure and further spread," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.