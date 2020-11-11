There are thousands of new COVID cases a day, and positivity rates are spiking. This is putting stress on an already stressed healthcare system.
“We’re just getting hammered on the staffing levels. You’re hitting that wall of being burned out because this has been going on so long. Everybody is just getting overwhelmed, tired,” said ASCME 2650 President Bill Sohmer.
Sohmer represents support staff like nurse aids and unit clerks.
He says his members are seriously, and legitimately, scared of the virus.
“There’s two floors that have COVID patients on it now. At one point we had gotten down to maybe four patients in the hospital. So, now you’re back up to 30,35 patients over the last week-and-a-half, two weeks.”
With people calling in sick, or simply not wanting to work in high-risk areas, there’s not enough of what he calls the “backbone” of healthcare.
“I’ve got extreme shortage of staff. So, a year ago, as far as nurse aids in particular, you’d have a 1-12 ratio. It’s not uncommon to have a 1-37 ratio. So, one nurse aid to 37 patients.”
During the first wave of the virus, McLaren didn’t have enough, or the right personal protective equipment, Sohmer said.
Though they are better prepared now, Sohmer said it may not matter.
“You can’t expect the nurse aid to properly care, and care for your family member when they have 35, 36 other patients they’re caring for.”
Sohmer represents more than 800 members, but he says in every area, there are open positions and McLaren is struggling to get them filled.
