Houses in Michigan are getting more expensive as the market sees competition soaring to record highs.
Home listings across the state have plummeted over the last year, leaving fewer houses for sale but a growing number of buyers in the market has led to some interesting scenarios.
"You're not bidding where you can go in and say, 'Oh they want this but I’m going to go in and give them less.’ You're at what they're asking, plus," said Bay City resident Steve Rice.
After being born and raised in Bay City, Rice wanted to buy a house there.
“I bid twenty-five grand over what I really wanted to spend, fifteen grand over what they were asking and still lost out to a cash buyer," he said.
The housing market is so strong right now, signs like this one are going up just as quickly as signs like these.
TV5 met real estate investor Christopher Girard in one of his houses.
"Original intent was to rent this property out but after we saw how the market was doing and improvements really went nicely in this home we decided to list it for sale and it sold within weeks, above asking," Girard said.
That was with the help of realtor Shelley Niedzwiecki.
"We did see an approximate $14,000 per home increase in value for these homes across Bay County and that's just residential homes and condominiums not multifamily land and things," said Niedzwiecki from Ayre Rhinehart Nay Realtors.
She says the pandemic has changed buyers mentalities.
"They've been home for over a year now and they're tired of their surroundings,” she said. “They want a little bit bigger space for expanding families. They're really looking for home office space as well."
As for Rice, it was either adjust his preferences or expand his search area.
Though he'd prefer Bay, he's now looking at Midland and Saginaw counties too.
