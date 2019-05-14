High water levels on Lake Erie have been flooding streets and houses along the Ohio shoreline and now people there are bracing for more problems.
The water levels are expected to approach record amounts this summer.
All of the Great Lakes have been rising for several years and now are seeing an increase from winter's melting snow mingles and recent heavy rains.
Along Lake Erie, floodwaters closed several streets in Port Clinton last week.
Last month, flooding cut South Bass Island in half and temporarily grounded ferries going to the island.
The high water levels also are increasing erosion on the shoreline and leaving logs and debris in shallow parts of western Lake Erie.
Officials say boaters will need to keep an eye out for floating dangers in the water.
