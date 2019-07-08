Families in Bangor Township are cleaning up a major mess after high water levels and wind flooded properties near the water this past weekend.
“There was really nothing I could do about it,” said Kathie Marchlewski, resident.
The Marchlewski family received more than they bargained for when they wished for a holiday weekend out on the water. Heavy rains caused rising water levels, bringing chaos to their backyard.
“It went all the way up to the deck,” Marchlewski said.
She said she was greeted with heavy flooding at her back door.
“My house sits back pretty far compared with most houses on the river. It was really up there,” Marchlewski said.
Fortunately for them, their boat was in a different location at the time. But their basement wasn’t so lucky.
The water has since receded, but it left a mess of mulch from the landscaping in its wake.
In the seven years they have lived in their Bangor Township home, Marchlewski said they have only experienced flooding similar to this one other time.
She worries they could have bigger problems in the future as water levels continue to rise.
“They say the levels are going to go up and I guess it makes me nervous, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” Marchlewski said.
Even then, she is willing to take the risk.
“I think it’s just one of the things that can happen when you live on water. I still think it’s worth it,” she said.
Bay County is just one of several areas across Michigan that dealt with a lakeshore flood advisory this weekend.
