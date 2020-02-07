Rising water levels in Great Lakes has residents fighting to keep their homes

There's some alarming news for millions who live along the Great Lakes.
The Army Corps of Engineers said three of the five Great Lakes, Michigan, Huron, and Superior, broke January records for water levels.
All that water is now forcing many with waterfront property into a battle to save their homes.
The other day, Tish Gancer looked out on the waters of Lake Michigan, the final resting place of her house.
Built by her grandfather, most of her lakefront cottage literally fell off a cliff on New Year’s Eve and left only a bit of foundation.
“I just can’t believe how much of it is gone,” Gancer said. “It’s crazy. I’m not a rich person and I really don’t know how I’m going to get out of this.”
“There’s 10 to 14-foot waves out here,” said Nick Bonstell, director of the Ottowa County Emergency Management Team.
Bonstell noted that the lakes were at or near their lowest point as recently as 2013.
Across the Great Lakes, the inundation has been accompanied by more frequent and intense storms that have stripped away the sandy base of beachfront homes.
“There are so many wonderful memories,” said Rita Alton from Manistee.
Alton said her nearly 70-year-old home is perched a few feet from disaster.
A third of a mile of her property has already washed away.
“I’m just sitting here waiting for the rest to go down,” Alton said.
A desperate effort by homeowners is now underway to move their houses away from the approaching cliffs or build stone barriers to retain the shifting sands below.
“There’s not many options, it’s basically do this or lose your home,” Bonstell said.
The last two years were the wettest in more than a century for the Great Lakes, virtually ensuring another season of unusually high-water levels that could turn dream homes into nightmares.
