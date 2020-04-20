Rite Aid's stock has nearly tripled in 9 days

Rite Aid has announced a COVID-19 self-swab testing site is coming to Saginaw.

It opens at 4598 State Street in Saginaw on Wednesday, April 22.

"The testing sites will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists," the company said in a press release.

The company expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible people can pre-register and schedule appointments here.

