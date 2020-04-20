Rite Aid has announced a COVID-19 self-swab testing site is coming to Saginaw.
It opens at 4598 State Street in Saginaw on Wednesday, April 22.
"The testing sites will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists," the company said in a press release.
The company expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eligible people can pre-register and schedule appointments here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.