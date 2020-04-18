Rite Aid announced it will provide seven additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Three if the seven locations will open in Michigan.
The sites will be located at 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids, 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek and 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb.
Rite Aid said each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.
Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.
Rite Aid said it expects to further expand COVID-19 testing locations in the coming weeks at stores in key hot spots, including Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
