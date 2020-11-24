Rite Aid said it will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at no charge.
Effective immediately, individuals 13-years-old and older can get a test regardless of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing uses self-swab nasal tests overseen by pharmacists.
These tests are available Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Adult patients will need to bring their ID and pre-register online for a test at www.riteaid.com.
"We're proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve," said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer of Rite Aid. "Continuing to make testing available - and now, to a broader age range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19."
Testing will be unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 27. It will resume on Saturday, Nov. 28.
This testing is thanks to the drugstore chain’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Rite Aid has 301 testing sites across 15 states. A complete list of them can be found at www.riteaid.com.
