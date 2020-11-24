Rite Aid's stock has nearly tripled in 9 days

With federal funding for Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing coming to an end, the drugstore chain will start charging for tests.

Starting Dec. 1, Rite Aid will offer testing for those 13-years-old and older at $115 per test, regardless if the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The drugstore chain did partner with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in March to provide COVID-19 testing.

Rite Aid said it will add COVID-19 testing to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.

"We're proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve," said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer of Rite Aid. "Making testing available - and now, to a broader age range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19."

Testing will be unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and through the weekend but will continue on Dec. 1.

Adult patients will need to bring their ID and register online for a test at www.riteaid.com.

