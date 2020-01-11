Riverfront residents bracing for winter storm

Local communities have spent the past few days preparing for the weekend storm and now those plans are being put into action.
Bay County residents were protecting their property near the Kawkawlin River.
“Prep has been done and now it’s ‘goodness I hope we did enough’ and unfortunately there’s not a lot you can do except pray and hope for the very best,” said Glenn Rowley, Bangor Township Supervisor.
In Bangor Township, residents are hunkering down as a winter storm mix nails Mid-Michigan.
“The temp is dropping, ice is falling, it’s just not good to be out and about, stay home if you can,” Rowley said.
Rowley, who lives along the Kawkawlin River, spent the past few days prepping for the storm.
“You do the best you can to protect your property and the well-being, so the sandbags I put some out myself,” Rowley said.
Residents along the Kawkawlin River said that overnight into the early morning hours the water levels were so high it was flowing onto their property.
The levels have gone down since just a few inches but they say that can all change when the weather changes.
“Even though the peril will subside and seem a little bit better, there’s going to be an awful lot of ugly out there,” Rowley said.
Rowley said while most people are prepared, if the storm gets worse, they’ll have to consider evacuations which could prove to be problematic.
“I really hope that is not the case today because with the terrible, almost impassable driving conditions that we’re expecting will make doing that very, very difficult,” Rowley said.
Rowley adds that if you find yourself in a tough situation, it may be time to reach out.
“This will be a perfect time for friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors,” Rowley said.
