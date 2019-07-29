A Bay City road has been 'completely shut down' early on Monday, July 29th.
Bay County Central Dispatch reports the 500 block of N. Henry between E. South Union and E. Clara Street would be closed.
Dispatch first posted the closure shortly after 1:30 am, advising people to avoid the area.
No word yet on the reason behind the closure.
