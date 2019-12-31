The Lapeer County Road Commission is responding to criticism they received about the condition of a road in the county.
The road in question is Elba Road at the Genesee Road intersection.
Someone posted a sign at the intersection that read "LCRC SUCKS." The road commission has since removed the sign.
"We did have to pay Sunday overtime to an employee to go remove this sign. In the name of safety any sign posted on a stop sign that is obscuring or distracting drivers from its intended purpose gets removed as soon as we are notified," the road commission said in a Facebook post.
In the post, the commission also addressed why the problem with the road has not been fixed. They gave the following reasons:
Due to the large natural gas line running below this location along with numerous other utilities,the fix to repair the sub-base failure will likely require utility relocation.
This section of road is in the plans for 2020. This will be a complete re-construct allowing utilities to be relocated.
LCRC has secured additional funding similar to a grant to complete this project. This is a multi-year process to secure this funding. With 1500 miles of roads in this county it is critical that we try to take advantage of every additional funding possible.
With road funding not being sufficient enough to keep up LCRC tries to maximize every dollar to spend the funds as efficiently as possible.
A road must meet certain criteria to receive this additional funding. If we were to do any major repairs to a road on this list we would jeopardize the funding.
Since this bump is located at a stop sign and not in a high speed area we have decided to wait on repairs as to not jeopardize the additional funding.
