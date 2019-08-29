Get ready drivers, another roundabout is heading to Mid-Michigan.
The Saginaw County Road Commission announced the roundabout will be coming to Freeland and River Roads in Tittabawassee Township.
Construction is expected to take about four months, and the road commission said Freeland Road will remain open at all times. But that no access to Freeland Road from River Road will be allowed.
The construction is expected to happen next May-August, but exact dates have not yet been set.
The road commission went on to say that there are currently no plans for a roundabout at River Road and Tittabawassee Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.