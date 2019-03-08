Please stop!
That’s the message from a Michigan road commission after they say someone has been putting down corn for deer on the side of a state highway.
The Chippewa County Road Commission said someone is placing corn for deer on the shoulders of M-48 between Prentiss Bay Road and Goetzville.
The commission said when their driver approached the area, there were 20+ deer on the shoulders of the road.
The commission said “We have no ill will toward the deer and respect your efforts at feeding them but feeding on the shoulders of the highway just creates a hazard for motorists and is very unsafe for the deer too. For the sake of all people and animals involved, please stop this practice.”
