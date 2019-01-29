The Genesee County Road Commission struggled to clear roads after several inches of snow fell followed by bitter cold temperatures.
“Our biggest hurdle right now is the temperatures. They are going to keep dropping through the day. So, it will come to a point where we can’t use salt,” said Anthony Branch, maintenance director for the Genesee County Road Commission.
Branch said there are at least 60 trucks on the road servicing 17 townships.
He said they are giving the roads all they got which is no easy task.
Branch said when temps get as low as they are, they stop using salt.
“Right now we’re hustling around getting everything plowed out and salted down good while it’s still daylight. This is going to be below zero before it’s all said and done. It’s not going to work that low," Branch said.
Branch urges drivers to be cautious on the road and give road crews room to groom.
“Give him room and allow them to do what they’re doing. It’s safer for you to follow them then it is for you to get out in front,” Branch said.
Expressways and main roads are the main concern for the road commission, but he said they will do their best to get all the roads at least snow plowed.
“We will try to get into some subdivisions and gravel roads before the end of the day,” Branch said.
