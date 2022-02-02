State and local road commissions are continuing to clear roads as Wednesday's snow fall is shaping up to be the most mid-Michigan has seen all year.
"I'd say this is probably the worst one we've had so far this year," said Paul Ruegsegger, Transportation Maintenance Supervisor at MDOT.
"We haven't seen snowfall like this at all this season," said Kylie Dontje, Communications Coordinator at Genesee County Road Commission.
Snow dumping on mid-Michigan and road commissions are trying to keep up with some areas getting double digit accumulations.
"It's continuously snowing out there, so as soon as we clear it and come back an hour later, it's just covered again," Dontje said.
With temperatures mostly staying above 15 degrees, the salt is working to defrost the ice and snow. That does not mean it is keeping up with the accumulation.
"We're salting, we're scraping, getting all of that out of the way, but then it just keeps coming right back," Dontje said.
Ruegsegger hit the roads himself to help crews plow.
"Some of the guys they ran their 12-hour shifts, they're home, and they'll be back for another 12 hours tomorrow. It wears on them, there's a lot going on, they're constantly being vigilant, so it's a big mental drag on them," Ruegsegger said.
He said MDOT has alternating crews on for the next 24 hours, maintaining the roads.
"Going into tonight, we're going to be watching the wind, the weather temperatures, seeing how they drop. If it's going to get really cold and the wind's going to pick up, it's going to change our plan of attack," Ruegsegger said.
