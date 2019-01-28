Road crews constantly working to clear Genesee County streets

This is the kind of weather road crews prepare for and they are putting in some major hours to clear the path for drivers.
The snow in Genesee County just keeps coming down and the roads are a slow go.
Road maintenance crews are working overtime to try to clear them during the evening rush.
“We have two shifts running right now, each one 12 hours,” said Anthony Branch, the maintenance director for Genesee County Road Commission.
This winter snowstorm has the Genesee County Road Commission working around the clock.
Branch said they have 17 townships to clear.
“We’re actually just trying to keep up the snowfall right now,” Branch said. “Just to make the roads passable, so the motorized public can get around. Once everything stops then we will concentrate on cleaning everything up.”
Over 60 maintenance trucks are out on area roads and expressways. Branch said it’s important to be aware of crews and give them a lot of space.
“Stay back give them a lot of clearance,” Branch said. “Because they have a lotta things are trying to do at one time. Considerate of that. Give them extra room to clean in the road and try to keep it is safe for people on the roads as possible for everybody to travel.”
Branch said this winter storm has been a tricky one, but they are fully staffed and will start salting as soon as they get all of this fresh powder off the roads.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Branch said. “But we are going to get the snow off the road but it still might be slippery.”
Currently in Genesee County there are at least a dozen crashes, so make sure to slow down and drive for the conditions.
