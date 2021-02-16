The storm left people across mid-Michigan digging themselves out of the snow, both road crews and shovelers were busy into Tuesday night.
Community’s cleaning and clearing out after Monday night’s snowstorm.
“It’s tough but it’s one of those things we need to get done,” said Matt Smolinski in Grand Blanc Township
Smolinkski was dealing with an average of around 8 inches of snow dumped across Genesee County and the snowfall took him by surprise.
“I woke up this morning and was frankly shocked,” he said.
To the north in Saginaw County they received slightly less snow but still Bob Bowers is blowing that snow out of here.
“It’s a little hard but I’m very careful to pace myself,” Bowers said.
Bower’s street isn’t looking as clear as his driveway, he said it usually takes a couple days for road crews to hit his side street.
“Usually they’re pretty good unless you get into a residential street like this where there’s not a lot of traffic,” Bowers said. “They’re at the end as far as getting cleaned.”
Dennis Borchard with the Saginaw County Road Commission said his team has been working hard since 4 a.m. They clear the mains first but how do they determine which side streets get plowed first?
Borchard says they treat all 27 townships they cover equally.
“We’ve got more than 1800 miles to get our primaries and locals and even clear out subs,” he said. “We’ve opened up for the public at least to get out.
Road crews across mid-Michigan will be out Tuesday night watching for any extra snow blowing into the roadways.
