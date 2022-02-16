Multiple mid-Michigan counties are under winter weather advisories and the roads could be covered in snow and ice by Thursday afternoon.
The Genesee County Road Commission is preparing for another round of winter weather. Kylie Dontje says crews are dotting their I's and crossing their T's before the snow flies.
"We're ready for whatever comes our way," Dontje said. "Changing out the blades on our trucks. Making sure our trucks are ready for whatever comes tomorrow. The forecasts are still kind of unpredictable, so we're ready for whatever is going to come our way. We got a load of salt in today, so we've got plenty of salt."
Dontje said 60 trucks will be hitting the road to deal with whatever winter has in store. Mickey Clifford is one of the drivers. He plans on getting some rest before the next winter weather event.
"A good night's sleep, I guess. That's all you can really do," Clifford said.
Clifford said he is prepared to work in all kinds of weather, especially snow.
"For the most part I enjoy it. There's long hours, that's the only downfall. But it's satisfying to know that you're helping out the community and everything else like that," Clifford said.
Dontje said we can all do our part to make Clifford's task a little easier on Thursday.
"It's definitely important to remember to give our plow trucks plenty of room on the roadway. Don't pass them on the right because the snow could be blowing that way. They also have wings on the right that could be accidentally bumped into. So please just give us plenty of space to do our job,” Dontje said.
