With spring approaching, there is one thing we can count on seeing in mid-Michigan. Potholes.
“This is the time of the year when we see potholes popping up,” said Kylie Dontje, Genesee County Road Commission Communications Coordinator.
Roads are starting to get a little bumper in some parts of mid-Michigan. The freeze and thaw cycle is upon us and it’s the perfect setup for potholes.
“The water seeps in through the cracks in the pavement, freezes and expands and then when a car drives over it, that’s what creates that pothole,” Dontje said.
Crews from the road commission are out doing their best to make your drive a little smoother.
“We take recycled asphalt and we drill it to more fine and then we put it into this machine that basically melts it and we can go and fill those potholes with the temporary asphalt that we make here on site when the asphalt plants are closed during the winter,” Dontje said.
Despite their best efforts, sometimes potholes emerge with little or no notice. Dontje has some advice that may help you avoid damage to your vehicle.
“If you’re driving towards a pothole obviously you should avoid if you can, but if you can’t then slow down and release the brakes while you’re going over the pothole,” Dontje said. “That’s kind of the best way to do it.”
Anyone who needs to report a pothole in their town can contact the local county road commission so crews can head out and fill them in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.