Michigan counties are already gearing up for the heavy snowfalls that will soon be heading our way.
“It feels great. We’re ready. We’re ready. Everybody here is excited,” said Daniel Medina, director of maintenance for the Saginaw County Road Commission.
Medina said his crews are all set to battle the snow and ice this winter.
“Got all of our barns topped off with salt. We have brine in all of our tanks. And today, we just went through our winter inspection of all of our equipment and everything went find. A few minor details, nothing serious,” Medina said.
The same goes for the Michigan Department of Transportation. It appears last winter’s salt shortage that impacted parts of the United States is over.
“We work very closely with our salt providers to get our salt. We have an early salt season and we also receive deliveries throughout the season. Salt deliveries have been going as scheduled this year,” said Melissa Longworth, with MDOT.
Longworth also said the state’s budget for winter snow removal is in great shape considering it kicked in on Oct. 1.
“That way we’re able to fully fund winter with no concerns. What it does is it impacts our summer projects if we have a rough winter,” Longworth said.
Back in Saginaw County, Medina is aware some of their 8,500-ton supply of salt may need to be used as early as Nov. 1.
“We do have some trucks ready for the morning if something comes up. We can just come in and take off,” Medina said.
While the folks at the road commission are getting ready for winter, they want drivers to be prepared as well.
“I think the biggest thing is for the veteran drivers to educate the new drivers that they got coming up in their family that haven’t experienced a winter yet. You know, that’s huge right there,” Medina said.
