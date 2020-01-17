With the winter storm expected to dump considerable snow throughout Mid-Michigan, crews are preparing for a long night and morning of clearing the roadways.
“Our crews are on 24-hour a day standby. So whenever it does, we’ll be ready to take care of it,” said Anthony Branch, maintenance director for the Genesee County Road Commission.
Branch said they have their work cut out for them when there’s a big snowfall.
“We also do the MDOT roads in Genesee County, all of the Genesee County system, and all the MDOT expressway and M-route roads,” Branch said.
Crews were preparing the trucks early on Friday to make sure they are in tip-top shape to get out for the storm.
Branch said this year they will be using a newer salt brine that will help melt snow at lower temperatures.
He said they have 55 trucks that are ready to face the snow but advises motorists to let the maintenance trucks have the room they need to do their job.
“Stay back and give them room for what they’re doing. They’re trying to do a lot of different things at one time and keeping an eye on traffic is another obstacle for them. So give them plenty of clearance to do what they’re doing. It makes it safer for everyone,” Branch said.
Branch said drivers should avoid the roads if there’s ice and snow, but if you must go out – take your time to get where you are going.
“If you’re out driving in a snow storm and you have to drive in a snow storm, please drive according to the conditions,” Branch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.