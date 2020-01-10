Icy and snow-covered roads are expected to create dangerous travel conditions throughout Mid-Michigan this weekend.
While most of Mid-Michigan will see rain at first, it will quickly start to freeze during the morning hours.
“I’m just debating whether I should drive back this afternoon instead of Sunday,” said Ashley Randall, driver.
Drivers across Genesee County, like Randall, know they are in for a rough commute this weekend due to the winter storm ahead.
The Genesee County Road Commission is putting all hands-on deck before the storm hits.
“We are definitely prepared to fight the snow and ice for the next couple days,” said Fred Peivandi, managing director and county highway engineer for the Genesee County Road Commission.
Peivandi said not only will they have crews on the road every 24 hours, but their salt barns have accumulated more than enough rock salt to handle this storm and others.
“Well, the capacity of this is about 10,000 tons, but I believe it’s about 4,000 to 5,000 I want to say. That’s plenty,” Peivandi said.
Peivandi said they are preparing for the winter storm ahead by getting all of the salt trucks ready to go.
“We have five district garages and each garage has seven to eight equipment operations with eight trucks, salt trucks,” Peivandi said.
That is why he is encouraging motorists to give his crews enough space to do their job. If possible, you should avoid traveling on the roads this weekend.
“If you don’t have to go out just stay home. And if you do have to go out, please be careful,” Peivandi said.
