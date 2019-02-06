Freezing rain is one of the trickiest elements for road crews to deal with.
Mid-Michigan residents aren’t too fond of it either.
Charles Baston is tired of trying to clear the ice and snow.
“You actually have to chop through the ice before you can scrape it up,” Baston said.
He is also tired of driving on icy roads.
“You actually have to start stopping like half a block before you start to get to the stop sign,” Baston said.
With more freezing on the way, the salt trucks are getting ready.
“When dealing with ice, it usually takes a lot more salt to break that bond between the roadway there,” said Gregg Brunner, with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
When salt isn’t enough, they have to bust out the big guns and mix that salt with a secret weapon.
“When it does get colder, in some circumstances we mix it with a liquid calcium chloride. And what that does is the liquid actually stops it from bouncing on the roadway and it activates it faster,” Brunner said.
The problem is freezing rain is difficult to prepare for. Most times, salting before the rain doesn’t work.
“A lot of the freezing rain may wash that salt off the roadway. So we try to time it just right. It’s a balance between technology and the experience of our drivers out there,” Brunner said.
Crews will be working around the clock dealing with that rain.
