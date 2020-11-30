Snow poured down across the Thumb on Monday causing slippery conditions throughout the day.
Other spots, like Lake Fenton, saw a lighter dusting.
But more snow is headed to Mid-Michigan overnight. Some communities could see as much as three to six inches.
“It’s been pretty light so far. We haven’t had much snow accumulation this year. But I believe tonight might be the biggest,” said Fred Peivandi, with the Genesee County Road Commission.
Peivandi said crews are already out spreading the salt and ready to take on any challenge.
“We don’t have much snow on the ground. I’m assuming they’ll go around the county salting all the overpasses, ramps, curves and bridges,” Peivandi said.
It’s just the beginning of wintery conditions, but Peivandi said they’ve got crews working and on standby 24/7.
Don’t worry about them running out of salt anytime soon either. They have tons of it.
“Looking at the past 10 years, we went from anywhere from 15,000 tons to 25,000 tons,” Peivandi said.
That huge amount will help keep the roadways clear.
