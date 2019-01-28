Road crews working hard to keep up with snowstorm

From Flint to Saginaw to Houghton Lake, really the entire lower peninsula, is getting blasted with snow.
The gusty winds are blowing snow and increasing the difficulty of keeping the roads clearly.
“Obviously we knew this was coming,” said Dennis Borchard, a spokesperson for the Saginaw County Road Commission.
The hefty amounts of the white stuff falling across Mid-Michigan is no surprise to Borchard.
He is like a lot of us who saw the First Warn 5 forecast that predicted this winter blast.
Borchard said his crews have been working throughout the day trying to keep the roads clear.
“Now we have the opportunity of extending them for overtime in the evening so people can get home,” Borchard said.
Same goes for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Gregg Brunner said his staff has been hitting the highways hard since snow began falling Monday morning.
“Working on keeping at least two lanes of I-75 open and allow traffic to get through as conditions start to slow down,” Brunner said. “We’ll expand that out a little more to get all four lanes open.”
This storm is working with a lot of cold air. Because of that Brunner said MDOT is using calcium chloride to aide in snow removal efforts.
“Not only does it allow the salt to stay on the roadway better rather than bouncing off into the ditch but it also the calcium chloride works at a lot colder temperatures,” Bunner said. “So with these temperatures we’re seeing that’s going to help melt the snow and ice faster.”
Brunner is quick to point out MDOT’s work will continue long after the snow moves on.
“A lot of it depends on the winds we have coming up,” Brunner said. “This light fluffy snow we expect to see some drifting and blowing across the roadways, so we’re going to do our best to keep the roads safe.”
That drifting also has Borchard’s attention. He said his employees will work round the clock to clean up the mess the wicked winds leave behind.
“We’re going to continue until we can get a handle on it,” Borchard said. “But you know if you don’t have to go out, stay home.”
