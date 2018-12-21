The Zilwaukee Fire Department shut down Kochville Road, between Sherman and Westervelt, and the ramps to I-75 from Adams Street Friday morning for reports of a gas leak in the area.
The area has now re-opened.
The Zilwaukee Fire Department shut down Kochville Road, between Sherman and Westervelt, and the ramps to I-75 from Adams Street Friday morning for reports of a gas leak in the area.
The area has now re-opened.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.