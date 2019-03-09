Helen St. has reopened for traffic after being closed due to a water main break.
There was a water main break reported at Helen St. and Ashman St. in Midland.
Midland County Central Dispatch paged out the report at 12:46 p.m.
Helen St. at Ashman St. was closed however you could still travel on Ashman.
Officials said that the water department was aware.
People were asked to please try to avoid the area.
There is no further information.
