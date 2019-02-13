Northbound 127 near the East Coe Road overpass has reopened.
Isabella County Central Dispatch reported that officers shut down the road while a wrecker pulled jackknifed semi out off of the road.
Currently, there is no further information.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
