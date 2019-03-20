Part of E. Center Road (M-25) has reopened after a crash east of Bay City.
Bay County 911 reported the crash just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20.
It happened between N. Finn and N. Farley in Hampton Township.
Consumers Energy reports a small power outage in the area due to downed power lines.
