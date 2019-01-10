Genesee County Central Dispatch reports that Linden Road between Hill Road and Maple Avenue has reopened after an accident involving a pedestrian.
The crash scene is in Mundy Township, just south of Flint.
It happened sometime before 6 a.m. this morning.
There's no word on the victim's condition right now.
Stay with TV5 News on air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.