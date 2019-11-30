Road, utility crews prepare for messy Thanksgiving weekend

Mid-Michigan is in for a messy night and those winds and slick roads could cause problems for many drivers.
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews and Consumers Energy crews will work around the clock during tonight’s storms.
“We’re monitoring the weather right now,” said Terry Dedos with Consumers Energy.
A wide range of weather is set to fall on Mid-Michigan tonight and it has departments like MDOT and Consumers Energy is keeping a close eye.
“When things start to come fast, we want to be able to mobilize and get out there as quickly as possible,” said Erik Tamlyn with MDOT operations.
Tamlyn said patrols will be out monitoring road conditions across the region.
“We have crews on standby right now and should things escalate we’re gonna adjust accordingly,” Tamlyn said.
The forecast calls for snow, ice, and wind which could become problematic for Consumers Energy customers.
“We’re anticipating there will be the potential for both downed wires and power outages,” Dedos said.
Consumers Energy wants to remind customers to always assume downed wires are energized and report any issues.
“We want you to stay away at least 25 feet away from any wires that are down,” Dedos said.
For MDOT, in order to get a handle on the roads, they also ask the public for their cooperation.
“Take it slow, if we see that inclement weather and it comes in, that can impede our ability to clean up the roads for the rest of the motoring public,” Dedos said.
Drivers can use MDOT’s Mi Drive interactive map to see where plows are traveling as well as how road conditions are.
