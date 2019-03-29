Police have reopened roads that lead to a popular Michigan park after resolving an incident in the Upper Peninsula.
A state police dispatcher says "it's all under control," although no other details were immediately released Friday.
Tahquamenon Falls State Park is about 75 miles north of the Mackinac Bridge. The owner of Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub told TV station WLUC that the business was locked down at one point.
Messages seeking comment were left with the Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.