Midland County Central Dispatch is reporting that westbound Isabella (M-20) at Meridian Road (M-30) has now re-opened after being closed due to a jackknifed semi-truck.
Officials reported that one lane of eastbound Isabella was also closed due to the incident.
No further information is available at this time.
