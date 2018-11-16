Robber killed by intended victim in Detroit

A robbery attempt backfired on three suspects in Detroit after their victim decided to fight back.
Police say two of the suspects tried to rob a man at gunpoint on Monday night, Nov. 12.
But he managed to wrestle the gun from one of the attackers.
The victim then shot and killed one attacker and wounded another.
That suspect is now in custody along with a third man who police believe may be the planner behind the crime.
“If these individuals were maybe thinking about robbing somebody, it’s always possible that you will end up being harmed yourself,” said Capt. Michael McGinnis with Detroit Police.
Investigators have not released the names of the suspects.
