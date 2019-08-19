The Bay City Department of Public Safety says an officer caught a robbery suspect early Monday morning.
The officer was patrolling near the Speedway gas station on Broadway Avenue due to recent robberies in the area.
In a Facebook post, the department says the officer spotted a masked man leave the gas station on foot just after 12:30 am.
Officers chased him on foot and quickly arrested him.
A clerk said the masked man had a gun and demanded money.
The 41-year-old suspect from Bay City was lodged in the county jail awaiting charges.
