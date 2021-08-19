Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Robert Widigan has been named the new Chief Financial Officer of the city of Flint on Thursday.
“We are pleased to welcome Robert back home and accept this role as we complete a successful transition period after Shelbi Frayer’s departure. His critical review of financial and operational management will keep the City of Flint in a strong financial position,” Neeley said. “His wealth of knowledge will keep our commitment to making the City's finances a priority as we continue to move forward in a positive direction.”
Widigan will oversee all of Flint’s finances as CFO including preparation and administration of the city budget and financial reports like payroll, grant reporting and purchasing.
"I am excited to return to my hometown to join the team that is already working hard to move the City of Flint forward,” Widigan said. “I'm eager to work with the administration, council, residents, and community partners to continue growing this great City, the place where I was born."
Widigan previously worked as the city of Lansing finance director and served as the Michigan Department of Treasury in the Bureau of Local Government and School Services as an analyst. He went to Mott Community College and graduated from the University of Flint.
Widigan’s appointment will go before the entire city council for its consent as it says in the Flint City Charter.
