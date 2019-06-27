A bottled water giveaway got some star power in Flint Thursday afternoon.
The rock band O.A.R was in Flint as part of their nationwide tour promoting their new album, but the band spent their day helping with the ongoing water crisis.
“We try to make an impact wherever we can,” said Marc Roberge, singer of O.A.R.
That is why Roberge and the rest of the band members went to Flint on Thursday to get water to as many people as they could before they take the stage in downtown Flint Thursday night.
“It was important for us to understand the situation that has been here. Not only the timeline of what happened here, but what’s going on right now. And there’s no better way to do that then get our feet on the ground. Get with the folks that do this every single day several times a week,” Roberge said.
Jon Lampley plays trumpet and sings in the band. He said he was impressed with how many people wanted to help their community at the water drive held at Greater Holy Temple Church.
“Just watching how this community comes together to battle this problem and to help people get water and food. If anything, more people could just understand what’s going on here, be willing to help. That’s the goal,” Lampley said.
Latrese Davis helps run the water events every week in Flint. But this was the first time since the water crisis happened that a band volunteered to help before they performed.
“They came in and volunteered and jumped in as if they were one of our workers, not band members,” Davis said.
Roberge is hopeful other people might follow their lead.
“I think what we can do is show our kids, people that may see this that work is still to be done,” Roberge said.
