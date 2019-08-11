It was a rocking evening in Bay City, Sunday, with a free concert downtown that gave local residents the chance to help homeless individuals and veterans.
Back in 1966 the Bay City Band Question Mark and the Mysterians released a hit single to put the city on the map.
The afternoon concert is named for that hit single that still means so much to the community.
For decades, the garage rock band has been performing for crowds around the country, but here in Bay City, where the band originated over 50 years ago, they held the special concert, in the hopes of helping the area’s homeless and homeless veterans.
“Musicians can help the community, and we can help the homeless,” said lead guitarist Robert Lee Balderrama.
He’s a Bay City native and original member of the Mysterians and says they named the concert “96 Tears Day” a cry for the homeless, as a tribute to their hit single “96 Tears,” released in 1966.
It’s a song that lead singer Question Mark says older fans continue to share with the next generations.
“They’re timeless, and like I said, they’re going to grow up knowing 96 Tears either through their grandchildren or whatever.”
Rey Aguirre is a Vietnam Veteran in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, but said he was still in high school at the time.
“I was still in high school, and I think it was about 1966 or so, they were here in Bay City at the Battle of the Bands, and ever since then I like them, I like that song 96 Tears.
Aguirre is a lifelong fan who says he is proud to see his band supporting homeless people and vets. Balderamma says with the concert being free, all donations could be given to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City.
“And people can donate food, they can donate clothes, they can donate a couple dollars, it doesn’t have to be a lot. Just everybody get involved,” said Balderamma.
A link to donate to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City is posted in the Weekend Hotlinks at wnem.com.
