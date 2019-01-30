A local puppy is in need of veterinary care after receiving serious wounds from rock salt.
The puppy’s name is Tiny and she is 3-months-old.
The wounds on her paw pads resulted from reactions with chemicals in rock salt, also commonly known as ice melt.
The salt is used for navigating icy sidewalks and driveways, but it can be horrendously hurtful to unprotected paws.
After paws, like Tiny’s, interact with the salt and ice mixture, the precipitation rapidly cools creating a painful frostbite on the pads.
If the salt stays on their paws in a warmer environment, like going inside, the salt absorbs the heat rapidly – making it feel like it’s 175 degrees on their feet.
“I was in tears because I’m very emotional about my dogs. I can’t have children. So these are my children. And when I seen that, I’m freaking out. I’m like, I don’t know what to do,” said Bridget Cody, Tiny’s owner. “Last night when I seen this I was just instant tears because I know she’s in pain and I don’t like that.”
Dog’s sometimes even love the taste of rock salt because it’s salty. But serious internal injuries can result from eating the salt, even death.
Instead, pet owners should use pet safe de-icers or put boots on their pets to cover their paws. You should also use a warm, wet cloth to clean your pup’s paws after they walk in salty areas.
