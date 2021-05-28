Three suspects involved in the deadly rock-throwing incident that killed Kenneth White have been released from the Genesee County jail.
The Michigan Court of Appeals ordered the adult charges brought against four of the suspects be dismissed, allowing them to be tried as juveniles.
In October 2017, Alexander Miller, Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, Mark Sekelsky and Kyle Anger were charged after a 6-pound piece of concrete struck the vehicle White was driving. White was 32 years old.
Anger, who was the oldest of the suspects and was accused of throwing the rock, was released on parole in January. Gray, Sekelsky and Payne have been held since October 2017. Miller is out on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.