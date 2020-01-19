More than $900,000 is going to nonprofits in Detroit through the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event held last year in the city.
The Rocket Giving Fund nonprofit manages the event at the Detroit Golf Club and says the disbursements will allow organizations to help city residents by increasing programs and enhancing neighborhoods.
Donations include $225,000 to Midnight Golf which helps under-served youth transition from high school to college and into professional careers.
Another $200,000 was given to the Detroit Children's Fund.
The Greater Palmer Park Community will receive $150,000 for area improvements.
The second Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled May 25-31 at the golf club in Palmer Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.