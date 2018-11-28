You’ll hear the motors revving on the river again this summer in Bay City.
What was once called the River Roar is returning, under the name Rockin the River.
From July 11-14 there will be concerts, a parade, car cruise, and of course, boat racing along the Saginaw River.
On July 11, there will be a parade and car cruise on Midland Street.
On Friday, July 12, The Verve Pipe and Uncle Kracker will perform.
Saturday will bring a downtown car show, along with powerboat races. Kansas will also perform at Wenonah Park Saturday night.
Sunday will cap off the festivities with boat races, and announcing the winners.
Tickets for the powerboat races will set you back $5 per person.
