A historic stone home of a prominent Mid-Michigan poet on the verge of becoming rubble is being saved by the community.
Poet Theodore Roethke grew up in what is now Saginaw’s famous Roethke Museum, but right next door was his uncle’s house. The house was voted to be torn down due to maintenance being too costly, but there has been a change of plans.
The house is nestled on Gratiot Avenue.
“It makes us unique. We have this, but Bay City doesn’t. Midland doesn’t. We have a Pulitzer poet right here,” said Annie Ransford, president of the Friends of Theodore Roethke.
In 1908, Roethke was born, drawing much of his poetic inspiration from the two homes. He was raised in what is now the Roethke Museum, but his uncle Carl’s stone house next door was just as important.
“They’re on the Michigan historic marker out in front and the marker is for both houses and we’re also nationally registered as a historic site for both houses,” Ransford said.
Late last year, the board of trustees for the non-profit called Friends of Theodore Roethke voted to have the stone house demolished because the cost to maintain both houses was just too much.
“It crushed me, but I realized it was a business decision,” Ransford said.
Once word traveled around Saginaw, the community stepped up. Their outrage convinced the board to overturn their decision. Saving the stone house comes with the hefty task of fixing it up.
The first stage of renovations for the stone house will cost somewhere around $50,000, but they need community donations to help make that happen.
“Then we have other phases such as upgrading the electrical, a new furnace, new kitchen, bathroom,” Ransford said.
Once renovations are complete, the stone house will be home to summer literacy programs – hopefully inspiring the next generation of famous poets, like Roethke.
“We need the attention and the poet needs attention. He always wanted to be known in his hometown,” Ransford said.
If you would like to make a donation to the Roethke house, click here.
