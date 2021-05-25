A woman was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Sanilac County.
Marlette Fire and police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on S. Van Dyke Road near French Line Road in Marlette Township on May 25 at 11:20 a.m.
The initial investigation determined that a 29-year-old woman from Caro was traveling northbound in a 2003 Toyota Camry. The driver told police she was reaching for something in her purse which caused the car to swerve towards the east side ditch. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the Toyota Camry driver overcorrected, causing the car to overturn and come to rest on the east side of the road.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, and the airbags of the car did not deploy. The woman driving the car was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office. She was treated by Marlette EMS at the scene before being transported to Marlette Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.