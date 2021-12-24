NB I-75 in Saginaw County is down to one lane due to a rollover accident. It happened just North of the Zilwaukee Bridge and across from exit 155.
The call came in just after 5:45 Friday morning, after a TV5 Photojournalist spotted the guardrail in the middle of the road, and a grey Ford F-250 off the shoulder.
Michigan State Police and Zilwaukee Twp. Fire responded to the scene.
One man was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
